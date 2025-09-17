Maharashtra govt will support rain-hit farmers in Latur: Minister Bhosale

Latur, Sep 17 (PTI) Latur guardian minister Shivendra Raje Bhosale on Wednesday said the government stands in solidarity with the farmers in the district, which was battered by heavy rains, and efforts would be made to compensate those affected.

He was speaking at an event on the occasion of the Marathwada Liberation Day.

September 17 marks the anniversary of Marathwada’s integration with India and the annexation of Hyderabad state, which was under the Nizam rule, into the Union of India.

Bhosale said intense rainfall this monsoon damaged key crops, triggered landslides and destroyed homes. Surveys to assess losses are underway and compensation efforts will be expedited, he assured.

Underscoring the historic significance of Marathwada Liberation Day, he said Latur played a crucial role in the liberation movement.

“With this glorious history as our inspiration, we remain committed to the district’s development,” the minister said, adding that the Revenue and Forest departments will hold a ‘Service Fortnight’ for citizens from September 17 to October 2.

A ‘Namo Netra Sanjeevani Health Campaign’ will be launched in the state during this fortnight, offering free eye examinations, surgeries, and medication to citizens, he said.

He also distributed Kunbi caste certificates to selected Maratha beneficiaries.

A commemorative coffee table book showcasing photographs and significant events from the Marathwada Liberation struggle was also released by Bhosale. PTI COR NR