Maharashtra govt withdraws circular restricting entry hours for journalists at secretariat

Mumbai, Apr 4 (PTI) The Maharashtra government on Friday withdrew a circular that laid down that journalists can visit the state secretariat `Mantralaya' here only after 2 pm.

The March 24 order of the home department meant that journalists, even the accredited ones, could not enter the sprawling complex in south Mumbai in the morning hours.

The Mantralaya and Legislature Reporters Association took up the issue with Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis earlier on Friday.

Subsequently, the home department, headed by Fadnavis, withdrew the order. PTI MR KRK