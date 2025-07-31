Maharashtra govt withdraws EWS quota in private medical colleges

Mumbai, July 31 (PTI) In a significant policy reversal, the Maharashtra government has withdrawn its earlier decision to implement the 10 per cent Economically Weaker Section (EWS) reservation in private medical colleges.

The rollback was notified by the state Medical Education Department on Wednesday, with the government clarifying that the quota will be applicable only if the Central government and respective councils increase existing seats.

"For MBBS/BAMS/BDS/BHMS and BUMS courses, this reservation will be applicable only if the Central Government, respective councils increase existing seats. For courses other than MBBS/BDS/BAMS/BHMS and BUMS courses, the 10 per cent EWS reservation will be applicable on available seats," the Medical Education Department stated.

Last week, when the Maharashtra Common Entrance Test (CET) Cell declared commencement of admissions for medical undergraduate (UG) courses, the information brochure indicated implementation of the 10 per cent EWS reservation in private medical colleges.

The move led to apprehension among students and parents as the quota decision meant drastically reducing the number of open category seats without increasing the intake of seats.

This is the second major rollback by the state government in the field of education in less than a month.

On June 29, the government withdrew two contentious GRs (resolutions) under the three-language formula amid protests by Shiv Sena (UBT) and MNS against the purported "imposition" of Hindi language for primary students. PTI PR NSK