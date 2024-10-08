Maharashtra govt won't be able to pay salaries of employees due to 'bankruptcy': Ambadas Danve

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar, Oct 8 (PTI) Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Ambadas Danve on Tuesday claimed the Maharashtra government won't be able to pay salaries of employees due to "bankruptcy" caused by excessive spending on the election "jumlas".

The leader of the opposition in the legislative council claimed bills amounting to Rs 40,000 crore have not been paid to contractors for their work.

"Maharashtra state has turned bankrupt. The government is spending amounts on election 'jumlas'. The state has not settled the debt (amounting to) 40k crore of contractors. Bills of Public Works Department, Rural Development, Jal Jivan Mission, Water Conservation, CM Gram Sadak Yojana, Municipal Corporations and Councils are still pending (sic)," Danve stated on X.

In the near future, the government will have no money to pay the salaries of its employees, he added. PTI AW NSK