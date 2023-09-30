Maharashtra govt won't take a stand that may create OBC-Maratha conflict while providing reservations: Fadnavis

Chandrapur, Sep 30 (PTI) The Maharashtra government will not take a stand which will create conflict between the Other Backward Classes and the Maratha community while providing reservations, Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis said on Saturday.

Advertisment

Fadnavis arrived in Chandrapur and interacted with members of the OBC community who have been staging an agitation demanding that Marathas not be included in the OBC segment for reservation purposes.

The deputy chief minister met Ravindra Tonge, head of the students’ wing of the Rashtriya OBC Mahasangh, who has been staging a hunger strike for the last 19 days.

Tonge called off his strike after Fadnavis offered him juice in front of the Collectorate.

Advertisment

Fadnavis was accompanied by Cabinet Minister Sudhir Mungantiwar, MLA Kishore Jorgewar, MLA Kirtikumar Bhangadiya, President of Rashtriya OBC Mahasangh Babanrao Taywade, and others.

Addressing the protestors, Fadnavis said, "Chief Minister Eknath Shinde is very positive about providing reservations for Marathas and OBCs. The government will not do injustice to either community and will not create conflict between them." He further asserted the state government is fully committed to fulfilling the promises it made to the OBCs and funds will be provided for the development of the community, he said.

The state government has taken decisions in favour of the OBCs, including scholarships for education abroad and hostels for the youth of the community, he said, adding that buildings will be taken on lease for hostels.

Advertisment

"A separate OBC ministry was established. The government is making every effort to ensure schemes for OBCs are run in a focused manner. Prime Minister Narendra Modi has also taken decisions in the interest of the community," the deputy chief minister said.

Earlier, there was no reservation for OBCs in government medical colleges, but for the first time after 70 years, Modi has given 27 per cent reservation to the community, he said.

A scheme of 10 lakh houses has been planned for OBCs. The state government has plans to provide houses to the homeless and poor OBCs in the state, Fadnavis said.

He urged the Rashtriya OBC Mahasangh to coordinate with the government. PTI COR ARU BNM BNM