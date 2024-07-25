Maharashtra govt working to make state cybercrime free: Saunik

Mumbai, Jul 25 (PTI) The Maharashtra government is making efforts to strengthen cybersecurity and create a cybercrime-free environment in the state, Chief Secretary Sujata Saunik has said.

She was speaking at the inauguration of the 9019115115 cybersecurity helpline of the Maharashtra Yuva Cyber Suraksha Upkram and ‘What Now’ on Wednesday evening.

“Digital tools and devices are used widely in society today but due to lack of information about online transactions, many citizens are cheated. In view of this, the government is taking all possible efforts to create an environment that will be free from cybercrime. This will be done by strengthening cybersecurity in the state,” she said.

‘What Now’ is working to create cyber awareness among people and the government will be extending all possible assistance to such initiatives, said the senior IAS officer.

Mumbai police chief Vivek Phansalkar, Director General of Maharashtra State Security Corporation B K Singh, principal secretary of the CM, and Director General of DGIPR Brijesh Singh, founder of What Now Neeti Goyal, and co-founder Nivedita Shreyansh were among those present on the occasion.

Stating that cybercrimes and online harassment adversely affect the youth, Saunik said the system for preventing and solving cybercrimes in Maharashtra is being strengthened. She said a cybersecurity centre is being readied at Mahape in Navi Mumbai.

The chief secretary said What Now has released the helpline number for providing cybersecurity to all, adding that the state police department too has ‘1930’ as the helpline for assistance in such cases.

She appealed to citizens not to panic in case of cheating during online transactions and urged them to file a complaint on the helpline. Similarly, a complaint should be lodged at the respective police station, the top bureaucrat said.

There is a need to raise awareness of cybersecurity in schools, colleges, offices and residential complexes, Saunik said, exuding confidence that the “What Now movement” started with the assistance of the Maharashtra cyber cell would strengthen cybersecurity.

Speaking on the occasion, Phansalkar said Mumbai police are always alert to curb the crimes in the digital world and are implementing various initiatives to boost cybersecurity. He appealed to the youth to be attentive while using social media and urged them not to respond to calls and friend requests from unknown people.

The city police chief said youngsters should inform their parents in case of online cheating and file a police complaint.

The senior IPS officer said people can also seek assistance through the 1930 helpline if they face any such situation. He also urged the youth to create awareness regarding cybersecurity, assuring support by the Mumbai police. PTI MR NR