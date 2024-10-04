Maharashtra govt yet to pay Swiss firm fully for Davos visit: NCP (SP) leader Rohit Pawar

Mumbai, Oct 4 (PTI) The Maharashtra government has been slapped with a legal notice for failing to pay dues amounting to Rs 1.58 crore to a hospitality company in connection with the World Economic Forum in Davos in Switzerland, Nationalist Congress Party (SP) leader Rohit Pawar alleged on Friday.

In a post on social media platform X, Pawar claimed the incident has tarnished the image of the state at the World Economic Forum stage and sends a bad message to investors.

Meanwhile, state Industries Minister Uday Samant said the Maharashtra Industrial Development Corporation (MIDC), which had organised the visit, is of the opinion that no additional spending, as stated by the company, was done by it during the Davos visit.

According to some parts of the notice posted by Pawar on X, the company SKAAH GmbH was roped in by MIDC to provide catering and hospitality services to the Maharashtra delegation. Chief Minister Eknath Shinde was part of the delegation that had gone to Davos to attract investors.

It said dues were paid for December 8, 2023, January 8,9 and 13, 2024 but dues worth Rs 1,58,64,625.90 remain to be paid.

The company has asked MIDC to pay 1,59,511 Swiss Franc along with interest of 18 per cent per annum, the notice said.

The total cost incurred for hospitality and catering was Rs 5,35,24,749 (Rs 5.35 crore).

The notice said payment was expected in due time since MIDC is a government organisation but it had failed miserably in paying the outstanding amount. PTI PR BNM