Maharashtra govt's 150-day e-governance reform programme: Pune civic body emerges on top

Pune, Aug 29 (PTI) Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) has emerged as the top-performing civic body in the Maharashtra government's 150-day e-governance reform programme, the interim review of which was conducted in Mumbai, officials said on Friday.

During the mid-term review chaired by Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis at Sahyadri Guest House in Mumbai, each department presented one office to showcase its progress, they said.

Pune Municipal Commissioner Naval Kishore Ram presented PMC's achievements in the presence of Additional Commissioner (Estate) Prithviraj B P.

"The successful rollout of citizen-centric e-governance services has made Pune a leader in the state. We are committed to leveraging technology further to ensure better service delivery and transparency. Under the Right to Services Act, 97 services have been notified, of which 89 are available online. More than 2.25 lakh services were delivered online last year alone," Ram told PTI.

Key digital initiatives showcased included PMC's new mobile-friendly website with 36 micro-sites in Marathi and English, which records over 67 lakh visitors annually, and multiple mobile applications such as PMC Care, Road Mitra and PMC ISWM.

PMC has also strengthened its grievance redressal system by allowing citizens to register complaints through 10 different channels, including mobile apps, WhatsApp and social media, with 1.15 lakh complaints being resolved in the past year, Ram added.

The civic body is developing a central dashboard with 500 key performance indicators across 40 departments. "Our Commissioner War Room 'PMC Spark' is tracking 50 priority infrastructure and social projects on a fortnightly basis," Ram said.

Since June 2025, PMC has transitioned its internal workflow to the e-Office platform with 2,500 active users and has also adopted advanced technologies like GIS-based Road Asset Management System and Integrated Works Management System, officials said.

PMC has also deployed AI tools, including a voice bot for property tax collection, and plans to collaborate with leading institutes for predictive complaint analysis and sentiment mapping, they said. PTI SPK BNM