Maharashtra govt's crop loan waiver inadequate, says farmers' body

Mumbai, Mar 7 (PTI) Onion growers have termed "inadequate and misleading" the loan waiver announced by the Maharashtra government for farmers in the state Budget 2026-27.

In his budget speech on Friday, Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis announced Punyashlok Ahilyadevi Holkar Shetkari Karjmafi Yojna, a loan waiver scheme for farmers under which crop loans of up to Rs 2 lakh till September 30, 2025, will be written off.

The announcement fulfils a promise made by Mahayuti parties ahead of the 2024 assembly polls.

Maharashtra State Onion Growers Association (MSOGA) president Bharat Dighole on Saturday alleged the government has failed to keep its promise to completely clear farmers' loan records.

"This partial loan waiver is inadequate and misleading. The government had promised to clear all farmers' loans, but the current decision waives only a limited amount," he said.

Dighole also criticised the announcement of Rs 50,000 incentive assistance for farmers who regularly repay their loans, calling it insufficient at a time when farming costs are rising, and market prices remain uncertain.

The farmers' association has demanded that the government waive all agricultural loans of farmers and completely clear their land loan records, or else a statewide agitation will be launched.

"If the promise of clearing farmers' loan records was made only to win elections, it would be a betrayal of hardworking farmers," Dighole added. PTI MR NSK