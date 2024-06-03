Maharashtra govt's efforts to tackle drought inadequate; will have to resort to struggle: Pawar

Pune, Jun 3 (PTI) NCP (SP) leader Sharad Pawar on Monday claimed the Maharashtra government's efforts to address the drought-like situation were inadequate and warned of potential "struggle" if necessary measures were not implemented.

In a letter addressed to Chief Minister Eknath Shinde, the former Union agriculture minister, highlighted the gravity of the drought situation and stated that water levels in dams have plummeted, leading to severe water scarcity in several regions across the state.

"At a press conference in Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar on May 24, I had taken a stand of cooperation with the government to fight the drought situation in the state. You (the chief minister) had also reviewed the drought situation in Marathwada but public representatives and ministers were missing at the review meeting," Pawar stated in the letter.

He claimed the state government was not making full-fledged efforts to address the drought situation.

In the last ten days, the severity of the drought has escalated, exacerbated by dwindling water levels in dams, while several regions are grappling with acute water scarcity, he added.

"The number of tankers has gone to above 1,100, and in the absence of water, the fodder situation for livestock has become serious," Pawar said.

He alleged that the state government has not taken adequate measures to tackle the severe condition of horticulture affected by water scarcity.

"The schemes to alleviate the drought have not percolated to the grassroot level," according to Pawar.

Expressing concern over the state government's "failure" to implement new relief measures for the drought-affected people, Pawar said while he has been cooperating on the issue, it has become difficult to remain calm.

"I appeal to the state government to undertake appropriate steps to alleviate the drought situation. However, if promising changes are not observed on the ground, I will be compelled to take a stand of struggle over this issue," Pawar added. PTI SPK NSK