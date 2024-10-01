Maharashtra govt's 'Ladki Bahin' scheme being emulated by many states: MP CM

Pune, Oct 1 (PTI) Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav on Tuesday termed the Maharashtra government's monthly cash transfer scheme a commendable initiative for women empowerment, which he claimed was being adopted by other states.

Yadav was in Pune to participate in a symposium on "Ahilyabai Holkar's welfare-centric governance for people", organised by Rambhau Mhalgi Prabhodini, a leadership development academy.

Earlier in the day, Yadav visited Shivsrushti, a theme park in Pune based on the life and times of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj, envisaged by late historian Babasaheb Purandare.

Notably, the "Mukhyamantri Mazi Ladki Bahin Yojana" launched by the Mahayuti government in Maharashtra is modelled on the "Ladli Behna" scheme introduced by then chief minister of Madhya Pradesh, Shivraj Singh Chouhan.

Yadav alleged that the opposition parties have become cynical and questioned their contribution towards people's welfare.

"This (Ladki Bahin Yojana) is a very good scheme. Many states are adopting it. It is a strong and noteworthy initiative for women's empowerment. The scheme money directly reaches the hands of women, who always spend it on their families," he said.

He alleged the opposition parties were always engaged in looting and exploiting. They are rattled by the success of the monthly cash transfer scheme, Yadav added.

Taking a dig at Congress, Yadav said the opposition has been out of power for the last 20 years in MP and their occasional electoral success was fleeting.

"The hearts of people can be won through these schemes. Certainly, the people of Maharashtra are more aware and understand Modi ji's development agenda. I am confident that the government will be formed again with a huge majority (in Maharashtra)," he added. PTI SPK NSK