Maharashtra govt's 'Ladki Bahin Yojana' for women getting fame across India: PM Modi

Nashik, Nov 8 (PTI) Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday praised the Mahayuti government's 'Ladki Bahin Yojana' for underprivileged women in Maharashtra, saying the scheme is getting fame and attention across the nation.

Under the scheme announced in June this year, the Mahayuti government, which consists of the BJP, Shiv Sena and NCP, provides a monthly stipend of Rs 1,500 to women aged 21-65 with the annual family income of beneficiaries capped at Rs 2.5 lakh.

Chief Minister Eknath Shinde has announced that the stipend under the scheme, being seen as a "game changer" for the Mahayuti alliance, will be raised to Rs 2,100 per month if the ruling coalition retains power in the November 20 assembly polls.

Addressing an election rally in Nashik in north Maharashtra in support of Mahayuti candidates, Prime Minister Modi hailed the scheme and slammed the opposition Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) for opposing it.

"The MVA is the biggest enemy of the women of Maharashtra. One scheme of Maharashtra, 'Maji Ladki Bahin Yojana', is getting fame across the nation. The MVA is against the scheme and had approached the court against it," the BJP's star campaigner told the gathering.

The PM said his government was committed to women's empowermen.

"We have made three crore women 'Lakhpati Didi'. We are also allotting houses (under PM Awas Yojana) in the name of women," A 'Lakhpati Didi' is a self-help group (SHG) member whose annual income is Rs 1 lakh or more.

He also spoke about the welfare of farmers.

"Farmers in Maharashtra are getting PM Shetkari Yojana and NaMo Shetkari Yojana benefits - Rs 12,000 per year. If the Mahayuti comes to power again, farmers will get Rs 15,000 per year," he announced.

Seeking to woo onion growers of the region -- Nashik district is a major production centre of the kitchen staple - the PM said the Centre has made changes in export policies related to the commodity.

"Soybean, cotton farmers are getting help. Ethanol production increased the income of sugarcane farmers. Changes have been made in onion export policies for farmers," Modi maintained.

He accused the MVA of being "anti-development".

"The Congress and its friends oppose everything, every project. They opposed Atal Setu, metro projects (in Mumbai), Vadhavan Port (in Palghar district) and tried to stop (Nagpur-Mumbai) Samruddhi Highway work also," Modi noted.

"Nashik has a place in the Mahayuti government's development agenda as it will be hosting the 2026 Simhastha Kumbh Mela. Nashik is becoming a major defence equipment manufacturing hub," the PM said.

He said Nashik is home to several OBC communities and they need to remain united.

"Nashik has various OBC communities -- Kumbhar, Sonar, Devdiga, Shimpi, Mali, Tamboli, Dhakad Bairagi, Kunbi. The Congress wishes to make these communities fight among themselves," he maintained.

District guardian minister Dadaji Bhuse, NCP leader and cabinet member Chhagan Bhujbal, state BJP president Chandrashekhar Bawankule and Mahayuti candidates from Nashik district and other parts of North Maharashtra region were present at the rally.

Polls to the 288-member assembly will he held on November 20 and results will be declared three days later. PTI COR RSY