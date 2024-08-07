Maharashtra govt's logistics policy focuses on infra development and job creation

Mumbai, Aug 7 (PTI) The Maharashtra government on Wednesday approved Logistics Policy 2024 proposing to set up more than 200 logistics parks, complexes, and truck termini with integrated facilities, which is expected to generate approximately 5,00,000 new job opportunities.

The Policy also highlights incentivising hi-tech logistics to adopt artificial intelligence (AI), blockchain technology, robotics, automation, etc., to create tech-savvy jobs for local youths, a senior official said.

Key objectives of the policy include developing more than 10,000 acres of dedicated logistics infrastructure, 25 district logistic nodes, five regional logistic hubs, and as many state logistic hubs, a national logistics hub, and an international logistics hub, said Harshdeep Kamble, Principal Secretary, Industries Department.

The policy focuses on the optimum utilisation of existing and upcoming logistics networks and aims to bring down the cost of logistics by at least 5 per cent, reduce the time frame for various interventions, and also lower carbon footprints by promoting green initiatives.

"The Maharashtra government has formulated Maharashtra Logistic Policy-2024 incorporating 'Integrated Logistics Master Plan' of the state, focusing on optimum utilisation of existing and upcoming logistics network, strengthening logistic infrastructure and multi-modal connectivity," Kamble said.

Hi-tech logistics will be especially incentivised for the adoption of Artificial Intelligence (AI), BlockChain technology, robotics, automation, IoT, digitisation, drone, and fintech results in creating tech-savvy jobs for the local youths, he said.

"The policy interventions will facilitate the establishment of more than 200 logistics parks, complexes, and truck terminals with integrated facilities, which is also expected to generate approximately 5,00,000 new job opportunities," Kamble said.

Factors such as the efficient logistics network due to multi-modal connectivity, green logistics parks, integrated approach, and common sharing facilities with all amenities shall help reduce overall cost, he said.

"Due to the policy interventions, Maharashtra will become a 'hub of logistics' by creating a huge network of logistic nodes/ services across the state," Kamble said.

He said 25 district logistics nodes will be established on the minimum 100 acres in each district spread across 2-3 locations.

Raigad, Sindhudurg; Ratnagiri, Satara, Sangli, Kolhapur, Solapur; Nandurbar, Jalgaon, Ahmednagar; Buldhana, Akola, Washim, Yavatmal, Wardha, Bhandara, Gondia, Chandrapur, Gadchiroli, Hingoli, Parbhani, Beed, Latur, Dharashiv, Jalna are identified for setting up logistics nodes.

The five regional logistic hubs with 300 acres each include Nashik-Sinnar, Kolhapur-Ichalkaranji, Dhule-Shirpur, Amravati-Badnera, and Nanded-Deglur.

The five state logistics hubs with 500 acres each include Thane-Bhiwandi, Pune-Purandar, Palghar-Vadhavan, Ratnagiri-Sindhudurg, and Chhatrapati Sambhaji Nagar-Jalna.

The national logistics mega hub will come up on 1,500 acres at Nagpur-Wardha National Logistics Mega Hub.

The international logistics mega hub on 2,000 acres will be at Navi Mumbai-Pune International Logistics Mega Hub. PTI PR NSK