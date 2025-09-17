Maharashtra govt's 'prosperous panchayat' campaign will fast pace rural development: Minister

Latur, Sept 17 (PTI) The Maharashtra government's "prosperous panchayat" campaign aims to add a new dimension to rural development, state minister Shivendraraje Bhosale said on Wednesday, and appealed to all Gram Panchayats to actively participate.

Through this campaign, various rural development schemes of the Central and state governments will be implemented more effectively with the participation of people, Bhosale said.

The minister also inaugurated the newly constructed Gram Panchayat building at Nivali.

He appealed to women to take leadership roles and help their villages win awards.

"The campaign has been launched from Nivali at the district level. With proper planning and execution, this village can set an example for others. All Gram Panchayats in the district must participate and accelerate their development efforts. The government and administration will extend full support," the minister added. PTI COR NSK