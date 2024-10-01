Maharashtra govt's ''Rajyamata-Gomata'' decision aimed at garnering votes: Congress

Mumbai, Oct 1 (PTI) The Congress on Tuesday alleged the Maharashtra government's decision to declare desi cows "Rajyamata-Gomata" was aimed at attracting votes for the upcoming assembly polls.

The Eknath Shinde-led government, on Monday, declared indigenous cows as 'Rajyamata-Gomata' for their conservation, citing the importance of cows in Indian culture, agriculture, and healthcare.

"They (the BJP) take money from beef merchants and declare cow as 'Rajyamata' on the eve of elections. Gomata was dying of thirst in Marathwada, and now she is being given the 'Rajyamata' tag on the eve of elections. This is done to attract votes ahead of the state polls," the leader of the opposition in the Maharashtra assembly, Vijay Wadettiwar, alleged while speaking to reporters.

The Congress leader also said the seat-sharing talks are progressing positively. The Maha Vikas Aghadi- comprising Shiv Sena (UBT), Congress, and the NCP (SP)- is expected to declare candidates for 180-200 seats by Dussehra.

Recently, the Election Commission of India said the polls in Maharashtra need to be conducted before November 26, before the expiry of the term of the legislative assembly.

Apart from declaring desi cows ''Rajyamata-Gomata'', the state cabinet on Monday also decided to provide a Rs 50 daily subsidy per animal to cow shelter operators.

Wadettiwar alleged that the cost of constructing the Kondhane dam by the City And Industrial Development Corporation Of Maharashtra (CIDCO) was inflated to "benefit" a specific contractor.

This dam was supposed to be an earthfill dam, but it is being constructed using concrete, he claimed.

Accusing the ruling Mahayuti of destroying Maharashtra in its final days, Wadettiwar said the next government (of MVA) will probe the decisions of the incumbent dispensation and expose the people looting the state. PTI PR GK NSK