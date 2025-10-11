Maharashtra govt's relief package for farmers biggest joke in history: Uddhav

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar, Oct 11 (PTI) Shiv Sena (UBT) chief Uddhav Thackeray on Saturday dubbed the recent relief package announced by the Devendra Fadnavis government for farmers the "biggest joke" in history.

Addressing a rally in Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar city, the former chief minister said farmers will hit the streets if the Maharashtra government fails to declare a "complete loan waiver" for farmers affected by floods and rainfall.

"The financial assistance announced by the Maharashtra government for farmers is the biggest joke in the history", Thackeray added.

He claimed that Prime Minister Narendra Modi didn't speak about farmers when he visited Maharashtra recently.

Modi inaugurated the first phase of the Navi Mumbai international airport on Wednesday.

Thackeray also stated that the government, despite enjoying a brute majority, is afraid of appointing the leader of the opposition in the state assembly.

Earlier this week, the state government announced a compensation package of Rs 31,628 crore for farmers who suffered massive losses due to rains and floods, asserting that the total assistance will be Rs 48,000 per hectare.

Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis had stated the government would announce a loan waiver in due course, adding that a comprehensive memorandum on the losses suffered by farmers was being prepared for submission to the Centre.