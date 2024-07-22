Maharashtra govt's Rs 400 cr agreement with 'ineligible' builder suspicious, alleges Wadettiwar

Mumbai, Jul 22 (PTI) Senior Maharashtra Congress leader Vijay Wadettiwar on Monday claimed the state government has agreed to pay Rs 400 crore to a real estate firm contracted under the Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana even though its own housing department has opposed the move, making the entire deal "suspicious".

The Leader of Opposition in the assembly also said the firm in question, Chadha Developers and Promoters, has been paid Rs 127 crore so far by the Maharashtra government though it is yet to hand over a single home to the scheme beneficiaries.

"The state government's housing department has opposed this decision, which makes the whole deal suspicious. Today, I spoke with the CEO of MHADA (Maharashtra Housing and Area Development Authority), who informed me Chadha builder is set to receive Rs 50 crore at each stage of the project," Wadettiwar said.

"Chadha was with Shiromani Akali Dal and later briefly with AAP in Delhi. He has also been a BJP corporator in the New Delhi Municipal Corporation. He was in CBI custody for 15 days due to serious charges of cheating people in Delhi. The Union government has also taken action against him," he claimed.

Wadettiwar further alleged the firm was not eligible to bid for works under the PMAY and raised questions on how he may have got selected.

"What is the guarantee he will not run away abroad with the Rs 400 crore. Students linked to Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar Research and Training Institute (BARTI) have not yet received their scholarship funds but the Maharashtra government has money to fund such builders with suspicious backgrounds," the senior Congress leader alleged. PTI ND BNM