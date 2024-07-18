Maharashtra govt's skilling initiative: Dedicated portal to connect youth and businesses

Mumbai, Jul 18 (PTI) Under the Maharashtra government's recently announced skill training scheme, youth will need to upload their details on a portal to be specially created for the purpose, with the aim of connecting them to employment generating businesses, an official said on Thursday.

As per a government order issued during the day in connection with the Mukhyamantri Yuva Karyaprashikshan Yojana, these aspirants will get work training, which would enhance their skills, and businesses will get human resources for expansion.

Both aspiring job seekers and business houses eager to impart training will log into the portal, the order said.

"Candidates who are 12th pass, ITI and diploma (holders), graduates and post graduates will be able to register online. SMEs, large businesses, start ups, cooperative institutions, government and semi government institutions can make their demand for human resources through the portal," the government resolution (GR) said.

"Aspiring job seekers will be in the age group of 18 to 35, will be residents of Maharashtra holding Aadhar card which is linked to bank accounts. The training will be for six months and the government will pay stipend during the period. The concerned establishment can take a decision on continuing the job for the candidate after completion of the six month period," it added.

While Class 12 pass candidates will get stipend of Rs 6,000, ITI or diploma holders will get Rs 8000, while graduates and post graduates will get Rs 10,000.

The scheme will be monitored and reviewed every four months by a committee headed by the state chief secretary, the official said.

In the National education policy (NEP), on-job training and apprenticeship have been included in the curriculum, with those having taken job training/apprenticeship being considered for the six month training.