Maharashtra govt's task force to study digital addiction and its adverse impact on children

Mumbai, Feb 25 (PTI) Amid growing concerns over "digital addiction" among children and its adverse effects, the Maharashtra government has decided to constitute an expert task force to study the issue and recommend measures, state IT Minister Ashish Shelar told the legislative council on Wednesday.

The task force, which will include members from both the Houses of the state legislature, will submit its report before the next session of the legislature, he said.

He also cited a study indicating a significant rise in gaming addiction among children in urban and rural Maharashtra.

Shelar was responding to a calling attention motion raised by MLCs Niranjan Davkhare and Sanjay Kenekar, highlighting the growing digital addiction among children and its adverse effects.

Legislators from various parties participated in the discussion, where questions were raised regarding age restrictions for gaming apps and social media usage for children, and whether restrictions would be imposed on digital advertisements targeting minors.

In a written response, Shelar stated that instructions were issued on February 2 to the Principal Secretary of the IT Department, Virendra Singh, to constitute an expert task force to examine the matter.

There are nearly four crore children below 18 years in the state, including about 3 crore below 15 years. Therefore, their mental and physical well-being is a matter of serious concern, the minister said, adding that the government is treating the issue with utmost seriousness.

"In view of the growing concerns surrounding digital addiction among children and its adverse effects, the Maharashtra government will constitute an expert task force to comprehensively study the issue and recommend appropriate remedial measures," he said.

The minister stated that the panel will be formed to deliberate further on the matter.

The state-level expert task force will include educationists, psychiatrists, child counsellors, technology experts, management experts, doctors, legal experts and senior officials from the departments concerned.

The task force will study child protection and safety, the impact on mental health, balanced and responsible use of digital platforms, impact on education and overall development, cultural and family factors, gender-based differences, rural-urban disparities, and inclusion across all income groups.

It will also assess productivity and broader macroeconomic implications and review existing national and international frameworks on digital safety for children.

Shelar also cited a study conducted by an organisation, Responsible Netism.

According to the study, the global gaming market is valued at over USD 200 billion, with India ranking first in mobile game downloads. With the rapid increase in smartphone usage in Maharashtra, the domestic gaming industry is expected to reach USD 8.6 billion by 2027, Shelar stated.

However, alongside this growth, concerns over 'gaming disorder' are intensifying, he said, adding that the study indicates a significant rise in gaming addiction among children in urban and rural Maharashtra.

Citing data, Shelar said nearly three out of every ten cases related to children are about gaming addiction. Furthermore, assessments conducted in various schools using the Internet Dependency Scale reveal that approximately 40 per cent of children exhibit moderate to severe gaming addiction.

Shelar also spoke about the psychological impact of digital addiction and pointed out increased irritability, decline in academic performance, phantom vibration syndrome (the sensation that the phone is vibrating when it is not) and social withdrawal.

Excessive gaming is directly linked to rising levels of anxiety and depression, he said.

The minister stated that ill effects include 'tech-neck' (neck disorders), eye strain, disrupted sleep cycles, and increased obesity due to reduced physical activity.

Outlining the government's policy decision, Shelar stated that several regulatory, educational and health-focused measures are under consideration, like mandatory and strict age verification (e-KYC) for gaming platforms, establishment of an Indian-based gaming rating authority.

Mandatory 'time-out' features and daily time limits for minors, regulation, and tighter control over 'loot boxes' which resemble gambling mechanisms, were also under consideration.

He said the government is also mulling over the inclusion of 'Digital Hygiene' in the SCERT Maharashtra curriculum, the introduction of 'Screen-Free Saturday' initiative in government schools, and training teachers to identify early signs of digital addiction among students.

Additionally, the establishment of 'Cyber Wellness Centres' at government medical colleges and at the district level, recognition of 'gaming disorder' as a mental health priority under state health schemes and mandatory statutory health warnings in gaming advertisements, are also being discussed.

Shelar said games promoting cognitive development would be encouraged through competitions.

He added that the authority to enact legislation rests with the Central Government, which is seriously examining the issue.

Any recommendations for legal amendments to existing laws emerging from the task force's study will be formally conveyed to the Central government for appropriate consideration, Shelar said. PTI PR NSK