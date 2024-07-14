Maharashtra: GR issued to set up corporation to provide facilities to Vitthal devotees

Mumbai, July 14 (PTI) Days ahead of ‘Ashadhi Ekadashi’, the Maharashtra government on Sunday decided to establish a corporation – Mukhyamantri Warkari Mahamandal – to provide facilities to Warkaris (followers of Lord Vithoba) and ‘Kirtankars’ (pilgrims who sing religious chants).

The social justice department released a government resolution (GR) about the decision to establish the corporation, whose headquarters will be based in Pandharpur, famous for the much revered Vitthal Rukmini temple, in Solapur district.

Every year, lakhs of Warkaris from all sections of society, including peasants, labourers and farmers, set out on foot on a pilgrimage to Pandharpur, which is a centuries-old tradition.

According to the GR, the number of “dindis” (procession of people) has increased with time and the micro planning for “Wari management” has gained importance.

“With this in view, the concept of forming the Warkari Mahamandal was proposed before the state cabinet and the decision to establish Mukhyamantri Warkari Mahamandal was taken in a meeting on 11th July 2024,” it said.

The corporation will work towards the development of pilgrim sites, providing medical assistance, food, security and insurance to Warkaris and Kirtankars, the GR said. It will also focus on improving the roads where ‘palkhi’ or palanquin processions are taken out.

The corporation will also work towards making the Chandrabhaga, Indrayani and Godavari rivers free from pollution, the GR added. PTI MR NR