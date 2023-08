Alibag, Aug 11 (PTI) The police have seized 46,000 litres of diesel, worth more than Rs 1 crore from two fishing boats at a port in Maharashtra's Raigad district, police said on Friday.

Based on a tip-off, the police on Wednesday conducted a raid at Rewas port in Alibag taluka and found green diesel on two boats, an official said.

A total of 46,000 litres of green diesel worth Rs 1.03 crore were seized from the boats and nine crew members have been taken into custody, he said. PTI COR ARU