Maharashtra GST personnel stage protest demanding restructuring of dept

Thane, Oct 30 (PTI) Personnel of the Maharashtra Goods and Services Tax (GST) department on Monday staged an agitation in Navi Mumbai demanding the restructuring of the department.

More than 250 officers and employees of the state GST department participated in the protest at Konkan Bhavan.

As per a release issued by the unions of the agitating employees, the Central government has empowered this system by reorganising the GST department.

The state GST department has not been restructured in six years. Due to this, there is a huge influx of officers and employees of the department and dissatisfaction has arisen among them, the release said.

A two-hour lockdown was observed on Monday to press the demand for restructuring, it said. PTI COR ARU