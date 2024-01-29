Maharashtra guv attends prayer meet at Mumbai synagogue to mark Holocaust Remembrance Day

Mumbai, Jan 29 (PTI) Maharashtra Governor Ramesh Bais on Monday attended a prayer meeting at a synagogue in Mumbai on the occasion of the International Holocaust Remembrance Day.

Advertisment

Bais shared details about his visit to 'Keneseth Eliyahoo Synagogue' in a post on X.

Consul General of the United States of America in Mumbai Mike Hankey, Consul General of Germany Achim Fabig, Consul General of Israel in Mumbai Kobbi Shoshani, Chairman of Jacob Sassoon's Trust Solomon Sopher, members of the Jewish community and diplomats were present, he said.

International Holocaust Remembrance Day commemorates the tragedy of the Holocaust that occurred during the Second World War. It commemorates the genocide that resulted in the death of an estimated 6 million Jews. PTI ND NSK