Maharashtra Guv, CM pay tributes to Ambedkar on his birth anniversary

Mumbai, Apr 14 (PTI) Maharashtra Governor CP Radhakrishnan and Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis on Monday paid floral tributes to Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar at Chaityabhoomi in Mumbai on his 134th birth anniversary.

Deputy CMs Eknath Shinde and Ajit Pawar, legislative council chairperson Ram Shinde, state cabinet ministers Ashish Shelar and Sanjay Shirsat also paid homage to Ambedkar at Chaityabhoomi, the final resting place of the Constitution's chief architect, located at Shivaji Park in central Mumbai.

The dignitaries also visited an exhibition of rare pictures of Ambedkar's life and times organised there by the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC).

Earlier, Fadnavis in a post on X said, "Salutations to an eminent economist, global icon of social justice and father of the Indian Constitution, Bharat Ratna Babasaheb Ambedkar on his birth anniversary." NCP (SP) working president Supriya Sule, who paid tributes at Chaityabhoomi earlier in the day, told reporters that Ambedkar laid the foundation stone of how a country's administration should be run.

"His vision for social justice, power projects, education continues to guide the country," she said. PTI MR GK