Maharashtra guv meets ex-President Kovind at Raj Bhavan

Mumbai, Mar 16 (PTI) Maharashtra Governor C P Radhakrishnan met former President Ram Nath Kovind at the Raj Bhavan on Sunday.

As per a release issued by the Raj Bhavan, the Governor felicitated the former President, who is on a visit to the city.

On Saturday, Radhakrishnan felicitated football legend Padma Shri I M Vijayan at a function organised by the Chamber of Commerce in Thrissur, Kerala.

Thrissur mayor M K Verghese, MLA P Balachandran, and other dignitaries were at the event. PTI VT ARU