Maharashtra guv presents Yashraj Bharti Samman awards to three organisations

Mumbai, Apr 22 (PTI) Maharashtra Governor C P Radhakrishnan presented the 3rd 'Yashraj Bharti Samman' award to three grassroots-level service organisations for their contributions to healthcare, sustainable development, and good governance.

As per a release issued by the Raj Bhavan, the governor conferred the awards at a function here on Sunday to Jan Swasthya Sahayog from Chhattisgarh, Pratham Education Foundation, and the Services Plus platform developed by the National Informatics Centre, Former Maharashtra Legislative Assembly Speaker Dilip Walse Patil and India's G-20 Sherpa Amitabh Kant were among the dignitaries present on the occasion.

Speaking at the event, Radhakrishnan expressed concern over the declining standard of education despite a large number of schools in the state and stressed that it is the collective responsibility of all stakeholders to work towards improving the quality of education.

He further said the quality of life of people in the tribal areas can be improved if dedicated doctors and specialists provide advanced healthcare services.

Radhakrishnan emphasised the need for increased public awareness to combat corruption and said that true social transformation would occur only when society embraces good governance and ethical values.

Jan Swasthya Sahayog was honoured for providing expert-led healthcare services in tribal areas, while Pratham Education Foundation was recognised for its contribution to sustainable development through education. PTI KK ARU