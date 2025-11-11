Maharashtra has 435 registered political parties: SEC's updated list

Mumbai, Nov 11 (PTI) Maharashtra has 435 registered political parties, including recognised national and state-level outfits, the State Election Commission (SEC) has said in its updated list published ahead of local body polls.
The SEC has published the updated list in a notification issued in a Maharashtra government gazette. The gazette was published on November 8.
The list, published under the Maharashtra State Political Party Registration and Regulation and Election Symbols (Reservation and Allotment) Order, 2025, replaces earlier notifications issued on November 30, 2019 and February 23, 2021.
According to the gazette, the updated compilation includes five national parties, an equal number of recognised state parties, nine Maharashtra-level parties from other states, and 416 registered but unrecognised political outfits.
A separate list of 194 free symbols has also been published for allotment during local body elections, whose first phase will take place on December 2 covering 246 municipal councils and 42 nagar panchayats.
The notification clarified that, due to pending proceedings before the Supreme Court concerning the split in the Shiv Sena and the Nationalist Congress Party, the names and symbols of these parties have been included subject to the SC's final verdict.
The updated publication aims to bring uniformity in the implementation of registration and symbol-allotment provisions, and to eliminate procedural ambiguities during the conduct of elections for municipal bodies, zilla parishads, and other local self-government institutions in Maharashtra.
Elections to 29 municipal corporations, 246 municipal councils, 42 town councils, 32 zilla parishads, and 336 panchayat samitis across Maharashtra are to be concluded by January 31, 2026, as per a Supreme Court directive to the state poll panel. PTI MR RSY