Maharashtra has a govt of ‘jhoot, loot, phoot’: Yogendra Yadav

Palghar, Nov 8 (PTI) Swaraj India chief Yogendra Yadav has accused the BJP-led Mahayuti alliance of running a ‘jhoot, loot, phoot’ (lies, corruption, and division) government in Maharashtra. Addressing a public rally in Dahanu in Palghar district on Thursday in support of sitting MLA Vinod Nikole, he urged people to vote based on values and principles, rather than being swayed by financial promises.

The Communist Party of India (Marxist), a constituent of the opposition INDIA bloc, has renominated Nikole from Dahanu.

Yadav denounced the current administration as a ‘jhoot, loot, phoot’ government and alleged that those in power were implementing “destructive” policies.

“Under the guise of development, the BJP and its allies have deceived the common people,” said MLA Nikole and appealed to the crowd, “It is our duty to fight for the rights of the tribals here, and we are committed to doing so.” The lawmaker claimed that ideological battles are more effective than those fought with money. “Ideologies can win battles, not money,” said Nikole.

Activists present at the event condemned the Eknath Shinde government’s tribal policies, accusing them of exploiting tribal rights for political gains. PTI COR NR