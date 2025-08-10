Maharashtra has access to world's best tech to curb cyber crime, says CM; hails 'Garuda Drishti'

Nagpur, Aug 10 (PTI) Maharashtra has access to the world's best technology and systems to curb cyber crime, Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis said on Sunday.

Citing instances of anti-social elements inciting communal hatred through social media, resulting in riots, the CM said 'Garuda Drishti' tools are playing a vital role in tracking down such individuals and ensuring immediate action against them.

The CM was speaking at the presentation of the 'Garuda Drishti' social media monitoring and cyber intelligence project at Police Bhavan here, during which an amount of Rs 10 crore recovered from the investigation of various cyber financial crimes was returned to victims.

"The 'Garuda Drishti' system has been developed to prevent fraudulent activities carried out via social media platforms. Through this system, it will be possible to detect and track criminal activities on these platforms. In the future, the scope and capacity of these tools will be further enhanced," he said.

While using social media as a platform to express one's thoughts is commendable, citizens have also observed its misuse by certain anti-social elements for spreading hatred, issuing threats, hate speech, fake news, and even drug trafficking, he pointed.

"Maharashtra now has access to the world's best systems and technology to curb such crimes," he said.

"Garuda Drishti has examined 30,000 posts on social media. Out of these, 650 offensive posts were identified and removed from the concerned platforms. The tool has been effectively used to prevent tension and law-and-order issues arising from rumours, hateful content, and controversial posts on social media," he said.

It has been developed at minimal cost through the Cyber Hack 2025 competition and its Intellectual Property Rights (IPR) are owned by Nagpur police.

Apart from crime prevention, 'Garuda Drishti' is useful for analysing social media trends, identifying suspicious accounts, and enabling swift action.

While asserting that most financial fraud platforms are operated by foreign entities, Fadnavis urged citizens to remain vigilant and understand that any offers received on their mobile phones are likely traps for financial fraud.

"When you realise you have become a victim of financial fraud, contact helpline numbers 1930 and 1945 at the earliest," he urged citizens. PTI MR BNM