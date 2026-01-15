Maharashtra has entered era of `strange relations', says J&K CM Omar Abdullah

Mumbai, Jan 15 (PTI) Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Omar Abdullah on Thursday said Maharashtra has entered an era of "strange relations" where friends and enemies swap roles in the battle for the local body polls.

The ongoing elections have seen the rival NCP factions coming together in Pune and Pimpri Chinchwad, while there was a post-poll alliance of BJP, Congress and NCP in Ambernath council and that of BJP and AIMIM in Akot. The leadership of both the BJP and Congress, however, said they did not approve of these tie-ups.

"There were no friends, no enemies. Friends became enemies and enemies became friends. And strange relations were formed," Abdullah told reporters while describing the current political atmosphere in the state.

He was speaking to reporters after visiting the Indian Institute of Creative Technologies (IICT) here.

"Somewhere Congress and BJP shook hands. Somewhere BJP and AIMIM shook hands. Somewhere two parts of one party came together again. What will be the impact of all this on the results? I am also waiting impatiently," he added.

Responding to RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat's remark that voting is essential for a healthy democracy, Abdullah said public participation is key to driving change, and it begins with citizens stepping out to vote.

"Change can only be brought by those who are ready to take part. And taking part does not mean that I stand as a candidate. Taking part also means that I at least come out and use my vote," the J&K chief minister added. PTI SM VT SKL KRK KRK