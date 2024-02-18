Maharashtra has lot of expectations from you: Riteish Deshmukh tells his MLA brother

Latur, Feb 18 (PTI) Actor Riteish Deshmukh on Sunday said people of Maharashtra have a lot of expectations from his MLA brother Amit Deshmukh.

Riteish was speaking at the event to unveil the statue of his late father and former chief minister Vilasrao Deshmukh. During his speech, Riteish broke down remembering his father.

"It has been 12 years since my father passed away," Riteish said in a choking voice.

He was immediately comforted by his elder brother and Amit Deshmukh, the Congress MLA from Latur City.

Riteish thanked his uncle Dilip Deshmukh for always standing with his family.

"I have never told this to my uncle, but today I want to tell him in front of all that I love him very much," the actor said.

"This stage shows an example of the ideal relationship between an uncle and his nephew," he added.

Addressing his brother Amit, Riteish said the people of Latur and Maharashtra have a lot of expectations from him. PTI MR NSK