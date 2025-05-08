Maharashtra has most advanced facilities in country for cyber security: Fadnavis

Mumbai, May 8 (PTI) Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis on Thursday said the state has the most advanced facilities in the country for cyber security, and stressed the need for awareness among citizens against online crimes.

Fadnavis was speaking at the launch of Maharashtra Cyber's artificial intelligence chatbot and cyber awareness documentary.

Maharashtra Cyber is a cyber crime detection agency under the state police force. It serves as a nodal office for cyber crime investigation and cyber security maintenance in the state.

"Maharashtra has the most advanced facilities in the country for cyber security. Through this (chatbot and documentary), efforts are being made to protect people from cyber crimes and human trafficking," Fadnavis said.

A documentary on cyber security was shown on this occasion. Actor Sharad Kelkar and actress Amisha Patel are part of this documentary in Marathi and Hindi.

The Maharashtra Cyber's chatbot is linked to its 1945 helpline. Information regarding cyber crime and how to file a complaint will be available in this chatbot.

There are a large number of calls related to cyber fraud and all of them need to be answered with caution, the CM said.

"Therefore, chatbots and documentaries are important to answer such calls and provide information to citizens. Awareness is necessary to prevent cyber crimes before they happen. The participation of actors like Sharad Kelkar and actress Amisha Patel in such work will send a good message to citizens," he added.

Public awareness should also be created in the future to prevent incidents like people taken abroad on the pretext of providing employment and sold there, he said.

The Maharashtra Cyber should undertake public awareness activities to stop inhuman forms like human trafficking, he said.

Kelkar said it was necessary to create awareness about cyber crime and cyber security.

"I am happy to be a part of this initiative and this will create awareness on a large scale. The cyber security helpline number launched by Maharashtra Cyber is useful in the present times," he said.

Patel said in this era of digitisation, it was necessary to curb the incidents of cyber crime.

"For this, awareness among people is important. Therefore, the awareness initiative taken by the Maharashtra Cyber is important in today's times," she said.

Maharashtra Cyber has recently rescued 64 people who were sold as slaves in Myanmar and Laos for employment, and arrested five agents.