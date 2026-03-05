Maharashtra has over 1.45 cr students in 1.04 lakh primary schools: Economic Survey

Mumbai, Mar 5 (PTI) Maharashtra has over 1.04 lakh primary schools with enrolment of about 1.45 crore students, while secondary and higher secondary schools number 29,641 with 63.6 lakh students, according to the Economic Survey 2025-26 tabled in the state legislature on Thursday.

The survey said the number of schools imparting primary and upper primary education has partially risen from 1,04,499 schools in 2023-24 to 1,04,526 in 2024-25, though percentage of schools in rural areas has declined from 75.2 in 2023-24 to 75.1 in 2024-25.

Primary schools per thousand children in the age group was 10.1 in 2023-24, which has come down to 10 in 2024-25.

Percentage of girls' enrolment was 47.7 in 2023-24 and in 2024-25 it is 47.8, the economic survey said, adding the pupil teacher ratio, which was 31.1 in 2023-24, has now dipped to 30:1.

It said the government is implementing several programmes for child welfare and nutrition, including the Integrated Child Development Services (ICDS) scheme, which operates through 1,10,664 anganwadis across 553 child development projects in the state.

The scheme provides services such as supplementary nutrition, immunisation, health check-ups, referral services and pre-school education for children below six years as well as pregnant and lactating women.

The survey also noted that the share of the child budget in the total state budget increased from 12.9 per cent in 2024-25 (revised estimates) to 13.3 per cent in 2025-26 (budget estimates).

In the area of women's welfare, the state has established mechanisms such as fast-track courts, 'Bharosa' cells as well as more than 1.19 lakh complaint redressal committees in government and private institutions to address issues related to crimes against women and workplace harassment.

According to the survey, 50,350 crimes against women were reported in the state in 2025, compared with 46,320 in 2024 and 47,029 in 2023, highlighting the need for continued efforts to strengthen women's safety and support systems.

The report said the state government continues to implement multiple social welfare and development schemes to improve health, education, nutrition and social security outcomes across Maharashtra. PTI MR BNM