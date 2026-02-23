Maharashtra health minister promises strict action in Thane egg-donation racket

Thane, Feb 23 (PTI) Maharashtra Health Minister Prakash Abitkar has assured a thorough probe into the egg-donation racket exploiting poor women in Thane district and warned of strict action against the guilty.

Police recently busted the racket, wherein victims were offered Rs 25,000 to Rs 30,000 per cycle and repeatedly used as egg donors, resulting in physical exploitation. They were taken to IVF centres where the eggs were surgically extracted and sold for lakhs, as per officials.

Three women have so far been arrested in connection with the illegal trade operating out of a residential apartment and a sonography centre at Joveli in Badlapur East, according to the police.

Speaking to reporters on the sidelines of an event here on Saturday night, Abitkar promised stern action against the guilty.

He said the health services director has been tasked with conducting a fact-based investigation into the matter in coordination with the police.

A primary report is expected within two to three days, Abitkar said, adding that any official or outsourced agency found involved would face stringent penalties, including blacklisting.

The state government maintains a "zero-tolerance policy" in such serious matters, the minister stressed.

He also said that the reconstruction of the Thane Civil Hospital is nearing completion, and it is set to become the largest healthcare facility under the state health department.

The hospital will have a capacity of 900 beds and will feature specialised wings for cardiology, oncology and maternity care, Abitkar said.

He was speaking after participating in an event where veteran Bollywood actor Jeetendra was presented a lifetime achievement award by Swatantra Veer Seva Pratishthan, a social organisation. PTI COR GK