Maharashtra: Heavy rain in Nanded leads to flooding in some villages, several people shifted, two dead

Aurangabad, Jul 27 (PTI) Heavy rains in Nanded in Maharashtra on Thursday resulted in flood-like situation in some parts, leading to the death of two persons and the shifting of 60-70 families to safety, officials said.

All seven circles of Nanded received heavy rain during the day, leading to water entering homes in some villages, they said.

An official said one Ashok Poshetti drowned in Bellori Nala in Kinwat when he tried to cross a flooded bridge, while one Pradip Boyale died in a rain-related incident in Rajura Budruk.

"A 55-year-old man was saved with the help of an earth mover after he got stranded on a flooded bridge. Water entered homes in Islapur and Apparaopeth, which is located close to the backwater of Suvarna Dam. Six gates of this dam are now open after coordination with Telangana authorities," he said.

Roads leading to Apparaopeth village are shut due to waterlogging, while in Vaijapur Pardi, two people who climbed up a tree to escape rising water level of Stanadi river were rescued, he said.

"Patodathadi, Mashti, Mokli villages have got flooded. Some 60-70 families from Bannali village in Dharmabad taluka were shifted to a community hall located at a safer location due to rains," he said.

The official said 35 persons from Barad, and 25 from Nageli were shifted to safety as well. PTI AW BNM BNM