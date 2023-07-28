Maharashtra: Heavy rains lash Raigad; 5 talukas record more than 200 mm rain

Alibag: Maharashtra's Raigad district witnessed heavy showers in 24 hours, with five talukas recording more than 200 mm rainfall, an official said on Friday.

As per the data shared by the district authorities, the district recorded 164.7 mm rainfall in 24 hours till 10 am.

Uran, Alibag, Pen, Panvel and Murud saw more than 200 mm rain, while Roha recorded the lowest 140.6 mm in 24 hours, the data revealed.

Major rivers in the district Kundalika, Amba and Patalganga have exceeded the danger level, while 24 dams are overflowing, the official said.

Shrigaon dam has reached 80 per cent of its capacity, while Punade is at 81 per cent, Karle at 68 per cent and Ranivali at 66 per cent, he said.

The total storage capacity of the dams in the district is 68.26 million cubic meter, and as on Friday, it is at 66.22 lakh cubic meters, he said.

Meanwhile, a landslide occurred amid rains in Tajpur village in Alibag taluka on Thursday night, another official said.

No casualty was reported in the incident, the official said.

The administration has issued notices to the villagers to evacuate their houses and shift to a local school building, he said.

According to the administration, a total of 341 houses have suffered damages in the district due to heavy rainfall in the last 10 days.

As many as 7,469 people have been shifted to safer locations since the beginning of the monsoon season in June.

The highest 2,810 people were shifted in Mahad, followed by Roha with 1,351 and Khalapur with 1,039, it was stated.