Maharashtra: History-sheeter caught with knife in sessions court premises in Nagpur

Nagpur, Jul 30 (PTI) A 28-year-old man has been arrested for allegedly attempting to enter the premises of the sessions court with a knife in Maharashtra’s Nagpur, police said on Saturday.

Swapnil Jaswant Gajbhiye, a notorious criminal, was caught with a knife concealed in a bag by the policemen deployed in the court premises on Friday evening, an official said.

Gajbhiye was immediately taken to a police station for further action, he said.

The accused is a history-sheeter with multiple offences in his name at different police stations, the official said, adding that a case under provisions of the Arms Act has been registered at Sadar police station. PTI COR ARU