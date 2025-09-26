Maharashtra: History-sheeter facing 28 cases apprehended in Palghar district

Mumbai, Sep 26 (PTI) The Mumbai police have apprehended a 52-year-old history-sheeter, who was involved in at least 28 cases of burglary, theft, cheating and gambling in Maharashtra and neighbouring Goa, officials said on Friday.

Shabbir Sher Ali Merchant, alias Shabbir Sher Ali Veerji, was apprehended by the Mumbai crime branch from Palghar district.

A court had issued a non-bailable warrant and a "standing warrant" against Merchant as he did not attend court proceedings in various cases and had remained untraceable, he said.

With the help of technical analysis, the Mumbai police tracked down Merchant to Vasai in Palghar district, he said.

As the accused was also wanted in one of the cases registered at Mata Ramabai Ambedkar Marg police station in south Mumbai, his custody was given to them, the official said.

Merchant is named in at least 25 cases registered at MRA Marg, Marine Drive and Cuffe Parade police stations in south Mumbai. He also faces a case each in Mumbai’s Chembur, Manikpur in Palghar and Parvarim in Goa, he said. PTI DC NR