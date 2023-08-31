Maharashtra hospital deaths: Civic body orders structural audit of Kalwa facility, sets in motion plan to upgrade it

Thane, Aug 31 (PTI) Civic authorities have ordered a structural audit of the Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Hospital in Kalwa in Thane, where 18 patients died in a 24-hour period on August 12 and 13, an official said on Thursday.

The decision was taken in a meeting chaired by Thane Municipal Corporation chief Abhijit Bangar on Wednesday, he said.

The meeting, which was attended by senior officials, discussed in detail services and infrastructure at the hospital, hostel facilities for resident doctors and shifting of the Rajiv Gandhi Medical College from the premises, he said.

A TMC release said the challenging work to completely transform the hospital has been taken up on the directions of Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde.

The release said, in order to raise the standard of patient care and improve efficiency of medical staff, the Kalwa-based hospital needs radical changes.

It said qualitative changes have been made in the administration and operations like appointment of office superintendent, biometric attendance, as well as recruitment of nurses and specialist doctors.

"The TMC chief has ordered that a structural audit of the hospital. While preparing plans for improvement of the facility, emphasis must be given to ease of use and flexibility in design," the official said.

"This includes increasing bed-capacity, making OPD more comfortable, carrying out structural improvements. decentralization of overcrowded departments, maximising doctors' time etc. There will also be an electronic access control system at the hospital," the official added.

The hospital will have more space once the medical college on the premises is shifted to a 12-storey building being built at present, he said.

Work on the improvement of the hostel is likely to be completed by October 20, while work on the medical college building will take another five months, the release quoted the commissioner as saying. PTI COR BNM BNM