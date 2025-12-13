Maharashtra: House panel recommends 5-day jail term for 4 journalists for defaming MLC Mitkari

Nagpur, Dec 13 (PTI) A Special Privileges Committee of the Maharashtra legislative council has recommended a five-day jail sentence for four journalists for defaming member Amol Mitkari by running “false and fabricated” news against him.

Prasad Lad, chairman of the committee, informed the Upper House of the state legislature on Saturday that a YouTube channel named ‘Satya Ladha’ had broadcast fabricated and false reports against Mitkari to tarnish his public image.

Mitkari had filed a breach of privilege motion against the four Akola-based journalists -- Ganesh Sonawane, Harshada Sonawane, Amol Nandurkar, Ankush Gawande -- and Satya Ladha editor Satish Deshmukh.

Lad informed the council that the Special Privileges Committee conducted an inquiry into the complaint and concluded that Ganesh Sonawane, Harshada Sonawane, Amol Nandurkar and Ankush Gawande were responsible for broadcasting defamatory and misleading material.

The committee recommended no action against editor Satish Deshmukh, as he has submitted a written apology, said Lad.

The panel has proposed that the four journalists be sentenced to five days’ imprisonment.

The House panel has suggested that the four journalists be punished during the ongoing winter session of the state legislature, or, if that is not possible, the recommendation must be implemented in the next session. PTI CLS NR