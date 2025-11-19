Maharashtra: Housewife robbed at knife-point in Palghar district

Palghar, Nov 19 (PTI) Three men robbed a housewife of her gold jewellery after threatening her with a knife in her third-floor flat of a residential complex in Maharashtra’s Palghar district, police said on Wednesday.

The incident took place at Sativali in the Vasai area on Tuesday, they said.

Deputy Commissioner of Police Purnima Chowgule-Sringi said three men rang the doorbell, and when the woman opened the door, they forcibly entered the flat. The accused then robbed her of gold ornaments weighing around four tolas and cash at knife-point.

The middle-aged woman sustained minor injuries while attempting to resist the attackers, said the official from Mira-Bhayandar, Vasai-Virar police. Her child, who was present in the flat, was reportedly unharmed.

"Teams have been formed to trace the robbers. We are currently checking CCTV footage from the vicinity, and will detect the criminals for sure," she said.