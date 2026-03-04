Maharashtra HPV vaccination drive on Women's Day, first phase to cover 8.9 lakh girls

Mumbai, Mar 4 (PTI) More than 8.9 lakh girls in the age group of 14-15 years in Maharashtra will be administered the HPV vaccine to prevent cervical cancer, Health Minister Prakash Abitkar said in the legislative council on Wednesday.

Replying to a Calling Attention Motion, Abitkar said a three-month vaccination drive will be launched on Women's Day (March 8).

"During the drive, the HPV vaccine will be administered to 8.94 lakh females in the age group of 14-15 years," he said.

He said another group of girls in the same age bracket will be covered next year.

The minister added that the government is also planning to screen everyone above 30 years of age for oral, breast, and cervical cancer.

The nationwide Human Papillomavirus (HPV) vaccination campaign was launched by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday. PTI PR NSK