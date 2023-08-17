Maharashtra: Indian rock python measuring 9.5 feet rescued from residential locality in Thane

Mumbai, Aug 16 (PTI) A 9.5-feet-long Indian rock python was rescued by the forest department from a residential locality in Thane city of Maharashtra on Wednesday, an official said.

A distress call was received by the forest department, informing it about the presence of a big snake in the premises of Pada number four in Lokmanya Nagar, he said.

"While responding to the call, a rescue team from RAWW (Resqink Association for Wildlife Welfare) in coordination with the Thane Forest Department was assigned to initiate the rescue operation," said Ashok Kateskar, round officer Thane range of the forest department.

Aman Singh from RAWW soon reached the location and safely rescued the female Indian rock python measuring 9.5 feet and weighing 15 kg, Pawan Sharma, founder and president of RAWW and also the honorary wildlife warden with the state forest department, said.

The snake was suspected to have been displaced due to heavy rains and landed up at the rescue site, said "The reptile was examined by a veterinarian, who declared it to be fit for release into the wild, following which the team members from RAWW and the forest department released the constrictor reptile back to its natural habitat," he said.

Indian rock python is a protected snake species in India listed in the Schedule of the Wildlife Protection Act, 1972. It is one of the biggest snake species found in India, Sharma said. PTI ZA NP