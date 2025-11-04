Maharashtra infra panel approves extension of Uttan-Virar Sea Link to Vadhavan Port

Mumbai, Nov 4 (PTI) The Maharashtra cabinet's infrastructure committee on Tuesday approved the extension of the proposed Uttan-Virar Sea Link up to Vadhavan Port, and cleared key projects in Nashik and Pune.

Addressing the meeting, Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis, who chairs the committee, said that the 55.12-km Uttan-Virar Sea Link project will have a 24.35-km main bridge and connecting roads of 9.32 km (Uttan), 2.5 km (Vasai) and 18.95 km (Virar).

"The committee has now approved the extension of the project up to Vadhavan Port. The initiative will enhance north-south connectivity across Mumbai and significantly reduce traffic congestion," he said.

The meeting was attended by Deputy Chief Ministers Eknath Shinde and Ajit Pawar, Ministers Chandrashekhar Bawankule, Hasan Mushrif, Shrimant Shivendra Singh Raje Bhosale, Chief Secretary Rajesh Kumar and senior officials, an official release stated.

Fadnavis pointed out that the city's major routes — Western Express Highway, SV Road and Link Road — are already carrying traffic beyond capacity.

Infrastructure initiatives, including the Coastal Road, Bandra-Worli Sea Link, Atal Setu, Orange Gate Tunnel, Versova-Bandra Sea Link, North Coastal Road, Delhi-Mumbai Expressway and the Sewri-Worli elevated corridor, are all part of a comprehensive effort to improve Mumbai's traffic flow.

The chief minister also announced approval for a 66-km inner ring road project in Nashik, aimed at improving connectivity ahead of the upcoming Kumbh Mela.

The ring and inter-ring roads will help manage the influx of pilgrims arriving from seven different routes.

"Land acquisition has also been approved, and the Nashik-Trimbakeshwar Kumbh Mela Authority will bear the project cost," Fadnavis said, adding that the work is planned to be completed between March and June 2027.

Fadnavis further said that Pune, being the second-largest city in the state, needs robust transport planning. He directed officials to upgrade the Pune Metro to six-coach trains and ensure completion of all related projects within three years.

He reviewed several under-construction metro corridors, including the 4.4-km elevated metro line from PCMC to Nigdi (target completion: January 2027), the underground Swargate-Katraj line (March 2029), and the Vanaz-Chandni Chowk and Ramwadi-Wagholi/Vitthalwadi corridors (July 2029).

He instructed immediate land acquisition for the Kharadi-Hadapsar-Swargate-Khadakwasla metro corridor and directed that the Hadapsar-Loni Kalbhor and Hadapsar-Saswad corridors be linked to the proposed Purandar Airport via tunnel.

Fadnavis also called for comprehensive metro and road connectivity to the airport, and large-scale multi-level parking facilities through integrated planning. PTI MR ARU