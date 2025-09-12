Maharashtra, Iowa sign 'partner state' agreement in Mumbai

Mumbai, Sep 12 (PTI) Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis and Iowa Governor Kim Reynolds on Friday signed a partner state agreement between the two states, aimed at boosting cooperation in sectors like agriculture, biotechnology, education and renewable energy.

The partner state memorandum of understanding was signed in Mumbai during Reynolds’ trade and investment mission to India, which includes a 20-member delegation representing the US state’s agriculture, education, and government sectors, a release said.

This partnership was celebrated with business leaders, trade representatives, and academic institutions committed to fostering bilateral growth, it said.

“Iowa is proud to partner with Maharashtra, one of India’s most dynamic states,” Reynolds said.

“This agreement is more than a symbolic gesture, it is a strategic commitment to advancing innovation, driving economic prosperity, and fostering global collaboration. By working together, we can unlock new industrial, educational and agricultural opportunities that will benefit both our regions,” he said.

“I look forward to building on this partnership through continued dialogue, joint initiatives, and meaningful exchange between our governments, institutions and businesses,” he said.

Fadnavis said, “This partnership with Iowa is a forward-looking step that brings together our complementary strengths in agriculture, education, clean energy and innovation.” “It is a practical roadmap that will connect our farmers, students, entrepreneurs and open new avenues of trade, research and cultural exchange. Together, we will turn this agreement into real opportunities for our people and a stronger bridge between Maharashtra and Iowa,” he said.

The strategic partnership between Iowa and Maharashtra aims to deepen cooperation in key sectors including agriculture, advanced manufacturing, biotechnology, education and renewable energy, the release said.

It will also promote cultural exchanges, workforce development, and mutual investment opportunities, with a focus on expanding foreign direct investment and trade between the two states.

It has been decided to establish working groups that will develop a plan for cooperation in areas of mutual interest, the release said. PTI VT VT