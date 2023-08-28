Maharashtra: IPS officer Saurabh Tripathi, named in extortion case, posted in State Intelligence Department

Mumbai, Aug 28 (PTI) Indian Police Service (IPS) officer Saurabh Tripathi, who was reinstated by the Maharashtra government after his suspension in connection with an extortion case, has been posted as the deputy commissioner of police in the State Intelligence Department (SID), an official said on Monday.

The state home department on Monday issued an order on Tripathi's new posting at the SID, he said.

Tripathi was reinstated in the police force in June, more than a year after his suspension over his alleged involvement in an extortion case involving ‘angadias’ (traditional couriers), the official said.

The state’s Suspension Review Committee took the decision to revoke Tripathi’s suspension, he said.

The 2010 batch IPS officer was suspended while he was posted as the deputy commissioner of police of Mumbai's Zone-II after an angadia filed an extortion complaint naming him and three others in LT Marg police station in February last year.

An inspector, an assistant inspector and a sub-inspector, who were posted at L T Marg police station, were arrested in the case at the time, while Tripathi was placed under suspension in March 2022 pending a departmental enquiry. PTI DC ARU