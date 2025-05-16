Maharashtra IPS transfers-promotions: Arti Singh posted as Mumbai's first intelligence Joint CP

Mumbai, May 16 (PTI) The Maharashtra government on Friday appointed 2006 batch IPS officer Arti Singh as Mumbai's first joint commissioner of police (intelligence).

The sixth post of joint commissioner in the metropolis' force was created recently by the state government to boost intelligence gathering.

An official said the post of special commissioner, which was of additional director general (ADG) rank, has been downgraded to create the sixth joint commissioner post for intelligence gathering.

The state government also transferred a dozen deputy inspector general (DIG) rank officers and promoted 14 superintendents of police (SPs) and made them DIGs.

"As per the state government's order, Anil Paraskar, who was additional commissioner of Mumbai's Central Region, has been transferred to Protection and Security department in the force. Current Additional CP (Protection and Security) Vinita Sahu has been transferred to Local Arms. Shailesh Balkawade, who was additional CP (Crime) in Pune has been transferred as additional CP (Crime ) in Mumbai," the official said.

"Additional CP (Crime) Shashi Kumar Meena has been posted as additional CP (North Region) in Mumbai. Pravin Patil, who was serving in Pune, has been shifted to Nagpur as additional CP. Pramod Shewale, who was additional CP in Nagpur has been made DIG in the state Anti Terrorism Squad (ATS). S T Rathod, who was additional CP in Nagpur, has been posted as DIG, Anti Narcotics Task Force," he added.

Pune additional CP Arvind Chawariya has been made Amravati police commissioner, he said, adding the post has been downgraded.

"Rakesh Kalasagar, who was commandant of State Reserve Police Force in Amravati, has been made Mumbai railway police commissioner. This post has also been downgraded. Ratnagiri SP Dhananjay Kulkarni has been promoted and made additional CP (Special Branch ) in Mumbai. Nashik Rural SP Vikram Deshmane is the new additional CP of Mumbai's Central Region," the official informed.

Rajendra Dabhade, who was SP ,Protection of Civil Rights, has been promoted and posted as additional CP in Nagpur. PTI DC BNM