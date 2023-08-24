Maharashtra: Jalna-based MSEDCL official suspended for noisy celebrations after his transfer order is recalled

Jalna, Aug 24 (PTI) A Maharashtra State Electricity Distribution Company assistant engineer was placed under suspension for noisy celebrations after his transfer order from Jalna to Ratnagiri was cancelled, an official said on Thursday.

Advertisment

The order to suspend assistant engineer Prakash Chavan was issued on Wednesday night by MSEDCL superintending engineer, the official added.

"Chavan was transferred from Jalna to Ratnagiri a month ago but the transfer order was recalled. Chavan along with friends held a celebration, with music and dance, at Kanyanagar here, which needed police intervention," he said.

Chavan was suspended for "tarnishing the image of MSEDCL" after his celebrations led to Sadar Bazar police registering a case for alleged public disturbance and violation of sound norms, the official said.

During his suspension period, he will have to report at the MSEDCL office in Partur, the official said. PTI COR BNM BNM