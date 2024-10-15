Maharashtra, Jharkhand polls to be announced today

New Delhi: The Election Commission of India (ECI) will announce the date of the assembly polls in Maharashtra and Jharkhand on Tuesday at 3.30 pm.

The announcement will include bypolls including 10 assembly seats in Uttar Pradesh.

The polling to the 288-member Maharashtra assembly and the 81-member House in Jharkhand is expected to held in mid-November.

The ECI had this time segregated assembly polls in Maharashtra from Haryana. This was done due to paucity of security forces as Haryana went to polls along with Jammu and Kashmir.

Last time in 2019, elections in Haryana and Maharashtra were held together in October.

The polls in Maharashtra will be fought mainly between the two groupings - the ruling Mahayuti alliance and the Maharashtra Vikas Aghadi (MVA).

The Mahayuti alliance comprises of the Shiv Sena (Eknath Shinde), BJP and the Nationalist Congress Party of Ajit Pawar while the MVA consists of the Congress, the Nationalist Congress Party of Sharad Pawar and the Shiv Sena (Uddhav Thackeray).

In Jharkhand, the contest is between the ruling JMM-Congress alliance and the BJP-led coalition.