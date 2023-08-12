Attack on journalist Sandeep Mahajan: Action sought against MLA Kishor Patil

Mumbai: Eleven journalist bodies from Mumbai on Friday met Governor Ramesh Bais demanding action against Shiv Sena MLA Kishor Patil under the state’s journalist protection law, a day after a scribe from Jalgaon district was attacked by a group of persons.

They accused Patil of verbally abusing the journalist, Sandeep Mahajan.

A statement issued by the journalist bodies here said the governor assured their delegation that he would look into the matter.

They also demanded Mahajan, who is from a local daily at Pachora in Jalgaon district, be given police protection.

Mahajan had reported about a case of rape and murder of a minor girl in Pachora area and criticised Chief Minister Eknath Shinde over the incident.

An audio clip recently went viral on social media wherein Pachora legislator Patil was purportedly heard abusing the journalist.

Meanwhile, Voice of Media, an association of journalists from the Marathwada region, sent a memorandum to CM Shinde demanding action against Patil and those behind the attack under the Maharashtra Mediapersons and Media Institutions (Prevention of Violence and Damage or Loss to Property) Act.